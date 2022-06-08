It appears Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are the latest golf stars leaving the PGA Tour.

According to the Telegraph, both golfers have agreed to multi-million dollar deals to join the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

The report comes just ahead of the LIV Tour's opening event, set to tee off Thursday in London with Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson among those in the field.

DeChambeau, whose agent confirmed the move to the New York Post, said just last week that he would not be leaving the PGA Tour.

Text from Bryson DeChambeau’s agent confirming his departure to LIV Golf: pic.twitter.com/YuqBPyJyWy — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) June 8, 2022

“Every person out here has their own opinion on it,” the 2020 US Open Champion said. “For me, I personally don't think that at this point in time I'm in a place in my career where I can risk things like that.

“I'm loyal to my family that I've created around me with sponsors and everything. And as of right now, the golf world is probably going to change in some capacity.

“I don't know what that is. Not my job to do so. I'm just going to keep playing professional golf and enjoy it wherever it takes me, play with the best players in the world. That's really all I've got, that's what I'll do for the rest of my life, because I want to be one of the best players in the world.”

Reed, 31, has been on the most controversial players on the PGA Tour, where he has picked up nine career wins in addition to claiming the Green Jacket at the 2018 Masters.

More details to follow.