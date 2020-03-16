3h ago
Bills acquire WR Diggs from Vikings
The Buffalo Bills have acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings, as first reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.
TSN.ca Staff
Cooper re-signs with Cowboys, Bills acquire Diggs
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Buffalo Bills have acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings, as first reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.
The Bills receive Diggs and a seventh-round pick for a first-round pick, a fifth-round and a sixth-round pick in 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
Diggs has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Vikings. He has a career-high 1130 reception yards in 2019.