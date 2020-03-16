The Buffalo Bills have acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings, as first reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

The Bills receive Diggs and a seventh-round pick for a first-round pick, a fifth-round and a sixth-round pick in 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Diggs has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Vikings. He has a career-high 1130 reception yards in 2019.