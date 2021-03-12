1h ago
Bills agree to three-year deal with OL Williams
The Buffalo bills have agreed to a three-year deal with offensive lineman Daryl Williams, the team announced.
Daryl Williams has agreed to terms on three-year contract! #BillsMafia— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 12, 2021
The deal is worth $28.2 million in total and includes $14 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Williams, 28, joined the Bills ahead of the 2020 season after signing a one-year deal with the team. Before landing in Buffalo, Williams spent the first five seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers.