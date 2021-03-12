The Buffalo bills have agreed to a three-year deal with offensive lineman Daryl Williams, the team announced.

The deal is worth $28.2 million in total and includes $14 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Williams, 28, joined the Bills ahead of the 2020 season after signing a one-year deal with the team. Before landing in Buffalo, Williams spent the first five seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers.