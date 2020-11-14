Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the team has announced.

Norman was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not travel with the team to Arizona. Tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe have all been in close contract with Norman and were also played on the list and will not travel with the team.

Linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Daryl Worley, wide receiver Jake Kumerow, safety Josh Thomas and cornerback Dane Jackson have all been recalled from the practice squad.

The 32-year-old Norman, who has missed the last three games with a back injury, has recorded 18 tackles in 2020 with the Bills, his first season in Buffalo after signing a one-year, $6 million deal in March.

The Bills lead the AFC East with a 7-2 record while the Cards are 5-3 and sit second in the NFC West.