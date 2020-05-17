What factors determine how long Rodgers stays with the Packers?

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night in Houston and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to the Montgomery County Police Reporter, Oliver was pulled over just after 9pm et after being spotted driving dangerously. Oliver had open alcohol in the vehichle and was given a field sobriety test, according to the report.

Police also found a pistol in his vehicle, according to the report.

Oliver was drafted ninth overall by the Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games his rookie season with seven starts, recording 43 tackles and five sacks.