The Buffalo Bills officially picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Ed Oliver ahead of next week's deadline, the club announced on Tuesday.

Oliver, 24, was the ninth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Houston.

A native of Houston, Oliver appeared in all 17 games for the Bills last season.

He recorded 41 tackles, a forced fumble and 4.0 sacks.

In 49 games across three seasons, Oliver has 117 tackles, three forced fumbles and 12.0 sacks.