The Buffalo Bills have locked up Mitch Morse.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the team has signed its starting centre to a two-year, $19.5 million extension with $12 million in guarantees.

The #Bills are giving C Mitch Morse a two-year, $19.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed, source says. Morse is now under contract through 2024. His pay for this upcoming season increased from $8.5 million to $11.25 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The deal takes the 29-year-old Morse through the 2024 season.

A native of Austin, Morse was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Mizzou by the Kansas City Chiefs.

After four seasons with the Chiefs, Morse joined the Bills as a free agent in 2019, spending the past three seasons in Buffalo.

He appeared in all 17 games for the team in 2021.

The move comes a day after the team re-signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a two-year deal ahead of free agency opening.