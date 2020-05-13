Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane threw cold water on the idea of a reunion with Sammy Watkins.

After the author of a recent feature on the Kansas City Chiefs receiver said that Watkins told him that the Bills had contacted him about a return during free agency, Beane told WGR 550's Sal Capaccio that such a discussion never happened.

Brandon Beane: "That's 100% false. We never spoke to Sammy Watkins or any of his representation about trading for him. Secondly, we never discussed him with anyone in our building that matters. End of discussion." https://t.co/vfjFnSEcOj — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 12, 2020

"That's 100 per-cent false," Beane told Capaccio. "We never spoke to Sammy Watkins or any of his representation about trading for him. Secondly, we never discussed him with anyone in our building that matters. End of discussion."

Watkins, 26, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Bills after being taken with the fourth overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

In a wide-ranging profile in Bleacher Report by Tyler Dunne, Watkins revealed that he partied hard in his early days in the league and desperately wanted an exit from the Bills.

On Tuesday, Dunne appeared on WGR's One Bills Live with John Murphy and Bills legend Steve Tasker to talk about the profile and revealed Watkins told him of the Bills' recent interest.

"He said that the Bills were interested," Dunne told the show. "He had been talking to the Bills about coming back here before they traded for Stefon Diggs. I texted him, I was like, 'Could you make that work with a coach who you obviously didn't necessarily jive with before?' He said, 'Absolutely.' That the place he's at in life, in his words, dealing with all energies and entities in life, he would've made it work."

The Bills acquired Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the draft, while Watkins re-signed with the Chiefs last month to a one-year deal that could pay him up to $20 million with incentives.

A native of Fort Myers, FL, Watkins is heading into this seventh NFL season and third with the Chiefs with whom Watkins won the Super Bowl in February.

In 14 games with the Chiefs last season, Watkins hauled in 673 yards on 52 receptions with three touchdowns and a pair of fumbles.