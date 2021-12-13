Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has a foot sprain and is listed day-to-day, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed to the media on Monday.

Allen was seen in a walking boot following Sunday's heartbreaking overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 25-year-old fourth year pivot threw for 308 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss, adding 109 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

For the season, Allen has thrown for 3,524 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 13 games.

Buffalo are holding onto the last Wild Card spot in the AFC with a 7-6 record and host the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.