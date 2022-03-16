The Buffalo Bills have inked veteran linebacker Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Miller split last season between the Denver Broncos and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, appearing in 15 regular season games and recording 50 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

The Rams acquired the 32-year-old in a November deal for second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Miller played in all four Rams playoff games, including their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The DeSoto, Texas native was selected second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Broncos and spent 10 seasons with the team prior to the trade.

He is an eight-time Pro-Bowler and has been runner up for Defensive Player of the Year twice.