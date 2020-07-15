The stadium that was once known as Rich Stadium and Ralph Wilson Stadium will no longer be New Era Field.

The Buffalo Bills confirmed on Wednesday that the Buffalo-based headwear company will be released from its naming-rights deal with the stadium.

"The Buffalo Bills and New Era Cap Company jointly announce that New Era has asked to be released from their naming rights and sponsorship deals with the Bills," both the team and New Era said in a statement. "The Bills and New Era are currently negotiating the details of this separation and the Bills are beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium."

The conclusion of the deal comes two years sooner than the expiration of New Era's seven-year, $35 million naming-rights deal signed in the summer of 2016.

The Bills' stadium - located in Orchard Park, NY - opened in 1973. Western New York-brand Rich Foods held the naming rights until 1998 when the stadium was renamed after former owner Ralph Wilson.