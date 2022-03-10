Jake Kumerow is staying in Orchard Park.

The agency for the 30-year-old wide receiver tell NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that he's signed a one-year deal to remain with the Buffalo Bills.

The #Bills are re-signing WR Jake Kumerow to a one-year deal, according to his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC. “Touchdown Jesus” appeared in a career-high 15 games last season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2022

A native of Chicago, Kumerow spent the past two seasons with the Bills following two with the Green Bay Packers, where he had developed a rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. His release from the team in 2020 was reportedly a major source of contention between Rodgers and Packers management.

He appeared in a career-high 15 games for the team last season.

Kumerow has three touchdowns in 40 games over four seasons.

A product of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Kumerow is the son of former Miami Dolphins linebacker Eric Kumerow and the cousin of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.