2h ago
Bills release veteran kicker Hauschka
The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday afternoon they have released kicker Stephen Hauschka. The 35-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Bills after spending the previous six with the Seattle Seahawks.
TSN.ca Staff
Graziano on possibility of NFL players conducting similar protests
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday afternoon they have released kicker Stephen Hauschka.
We’ve released K Stephen Hauschka.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 27, 2020
Details: https://t.co/w3I0caYIb0 pic.twitter.com/ULF2CLRvtf
The 35-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Bills after spending the previous six with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Bills also announced on Thursday they have released punter Lachlan Edwards, leaving the club with rookie kicker Tyler Bass and punter Corey Bojorquez on their roster.
The 23-year-old Bass was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern.