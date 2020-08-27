The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday afternoon they have released kicker Stephen Hauschka.

The 35-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Bills after spending the previous six with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bills also announced on Thursday they have released punter Lachlan Edwards, leaving the club with rookie kicker Tyler Bass and punter Corey Bojorquez on their roster.

The 23-year-old Bass was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern.