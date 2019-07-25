The Buffalo Bills have activated veteran running back Frank Gore from the non-football injury list and cleared him for practice.

Gore was placed on the NFI list with a foot injury on Monday, but the injury was always considered minor.

The Bills signed Gore to a one-year contract this off-season. The 36-year-old is the NFL's leading active rusher and fourth all-time with 14,748 yards. Gore played for the Miami Dolphins last year, recording 722 yards on 156 carries.