The Buffalo Bills sent their rookies home from training camp after five positive coronavirus tests this week, the team told ESPN in a statement.

"As we were informed by medical experts as training camp opened, we expected to have positive tests for COVID," the team wrote. "With five since the beginning of the testing period last Tuesday, we decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team."

The NFL's training camp mandate requires players to test negative three times in a five-day span in order to enter team facilities again, but does not force teams to close down their buildings due to positive tests.

Buffalo has placed three players on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list, undrafted rookie cornerback Ike Brown, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and wide receiver Duke Williams.