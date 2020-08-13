19m ago
Bills sign Dawkins to four-year extension
A day after agreeing to a contract extension for head coach Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills have stayed busy handing out new deals. The team announced a four-year extension for left tackle Dion Dawkins on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
And now another big deal today:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020
Bills’ standout left tackle Dion Dawkins and Buffalo reached agreement on a four-year, $60 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN.
The deal ties Dawkins to Buffalo, and protecting Josh Allen’s blindside, through the 2024 season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $60 million.
Dawkins, 26, is heading into his fourth pro season.
A second-round pick out of Temple in 2017, Dawkins started all 16 games for the Bills last season as a key member of Josh Allen's offensive line.
Dawkins had a single reception for a touchdown last season in a Week 16 game against the New England Patriots.