A day after agreeing to a contract extension for head coach Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills have stayed busy handing out new deals.

The team announced a four-year extension for left tackle Dion Dawkins on Thursday.

And now another big deal today:



Dawkins, 26, is heading into his fourth pro season.

A second-round pick out of Temple in 2017, Dawkins started all 16 games for the Bills last season as a key member of Josh Allen's offensive line.

Dawkins had a single reception for a touchdown last season in a Week 16 game against the New England Patriots.