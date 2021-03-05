16m ago
Bills extend Hyde through 2023
The Buffalo Bills locked up an important piece of their secondary on Friday. The team announced a two-year extension for safety Micah Hyde, taking him through the 2023 season.
TSN.ca Staff
Staying in Buffalo! 🙌— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 5, 2021
Micah Hyde has agreed to terms on a two-year extension through 2023: https://t.co/AV4ZATkMcT pic.twitter.com/McSXu2UcV2
The 30-year-old Iowa product has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
In 15 games last season, Hyde recorded 70 tackles, five passes defensed and claimed one interception. A native of Toledo, OH, Hyde has enjoyed a formidable safety partnership with Jordan Poyer.
A fifth-round pick in 2013, Hyde spent the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers.