Bills TE Sweeney out for season with myocarditis

Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is out for the season after a cardiologist discovered he has myocarditis, a condition related to COVID-19.

Sweeney has not played a game this season due to a knee injury and was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list back in October after coming into close contact with tight end teammate Dawson Knox.

The 25-year-old Sweeney was a seventh-round pick in 2019 from Boston College.