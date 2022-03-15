The Buffalo Bills are adding some depth to their backfield.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team is set to sign running back J.D. McKissic to a two-year, $7 million deal with upside that could take it to $8 million.

McKissic, 28, spent the past two seasons with Washington. He appeared in 11 games last season, carrying the ball 48 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He added 397 receiving yards on 43 receptions and another two TDs.

A product of Arkansas States, McKissic has appeared in 62 games over six seasons with Washington, the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

For his career, he's rushed for 979 yards with four TDs. McKissic also has 1,501 yards receiving with seven TDs.