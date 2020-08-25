The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that there will be no fans at its first two home games of the season adhering to New York State's guidance surrounding large-scale events during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The team's first two dates scheduled for Orchard Park are on Sept. 13 against the New York Jets and on Sept. 27 against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We fully support the New York State's efforts to keep New Yorkers safe and will continue working together, along with the NFL, to establish policies and procedures that hopefully permit fans later this season," the team said in a statement. "We appreciate your patience and continued support of the Bills. We are working hard to be ready when we can welcome you back to Bills Stadium."

The team announced earlier this month that their stadium would temporarily be called Bills Stadium following the early end of its naming rights deal with New Era.

The team's AFC East rivals, Miami Dolphins, announced on Monday that they will be allowing 13,000 spectators into their first home game of the season at Hard Rock Stadium.