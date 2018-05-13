HAMILTON — Nicholas Caamano scored the eventual winner into an empty net as the Hamilton Bulldogs pulled out a 5-4 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Sunday in Game 6 of the Ontario Hockey League final.

The Bulldogs led 4-3 when Caamano scored at 18:02 of the third period but Jordan Sambrook scored to bring the Greyhounds back within one, but it wasn't enough and Hamilton clinched a 4-2 series win.

Hamilton captured its first J. Ross Robertson Cup since 1976 and book a ticket to the Memorial Cup.

Brandon Saigeon, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riley Stillman and Robert Thomas also scored for the Bulldogs.

Thomas, who put up 32 points in 21 playoff games, was named the OHL playoffs MVP.

Cole MacKay, Boris Katchouk, and Barrett Hayton also had goals for the Greyhounds.

Kaden Fulcher turned away 40 shots for Hamilton. Matthew Villalta made 32 saves for Sault Ste. Marie.

The Bulldogs went 0 for 1 on the power play. The Greyhounds went 1 for 1 with the man advantage.