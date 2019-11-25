CFL Insiders: Will there be an NFL window this year?

Khari Jones’ contract to remain head coach of the Montreal Alouettes is now complete, according to a report from the Montreal Gazette’s Herb Zurkowsky, but the Alouettes are still without a general manager as they head into the off-season.

After a successful first season as head coach – Jones led the Alouettes to a 10-8 regular season record and playoff spot – Jones is expected to get some input into the GM decision, but he won’t be the only voice in the process.

According to TSN’s Farhan Lalji, former BC Lions head coach and GM Wally Buono has been hired by the Alouettes as a consultant as they look for a GM this off-season.

“Buono is now a consultant with the Alouettes,” Lalji reported. “He’s expected to provide a list of 3-4 names to president Patrick Boivin.

“My understanding is among the names on that list is former BC Lions receiver and current executive Geroy Simon and two members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' front office in assistant GM Danny McManus and director of college scouting Ryan Rigmaiden.”

Simon is currently Director, Canadian Scouting and CFL Draft Coordinator for the Lions. The 15-year veteran receiver has spent the past five years in a front office role in BC.

McManus is also Director of US Scouting for the Bombers, and has been in the Bombers’ front office the past six seasons. The Canadian Football Hall of Fame quarterback does a lot of scouting in the United States for the Bombers.

Rigmaiden just completed his second season with the Blue Bombers after spending six years with the Lions, the last four as the team’s Director of US Scouting.

“Some other names that are also of interest in Montreal are longtime CFL executive Eric Tillman, Jean-Marc Edme from the Ottawa Redblacks, and another Bombers assistant general manager Ted Goveia,” Lalji added.

Tillman left the Ticats, where he served as general manager, last off-season. It was reported at the time he was in discussions to join the potential expansion Atlantic Schooners team as a top executive.

Edme, who currently serves as the Redblacks’ Director of Player Personnel and has been in Ottawa the past four seasons, spent eight seasons with the Alouettes scouting.

Goveia is assistant GM, Director of Player Personnel in Winnipeg, a role he’s been in the past six seasons. Goveia also has front office experience with the Toronto Argonauts.