2h ago
Burnley, Tottenham postponed due to heavy snow
The Canadian Press
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley’s Premier League match against Tottenham was postponed on Sunday after heavy snow and freezing conditions in northern England.
The announcement was made about 50 minutes before kickoff at Turf Moor.
