Burris: It won't take long for the NFL to regret expanding video review

Henry Burris isn’t a fan of the NFL following in the CFL’s footsteps in allowing pass-interference plays, whether flagged or not, to now be added to the kinds of plays that can be reviewed with video.

The former star CFL quarterback, who also played in the NFL, says he was surprised yesterday upon learning that NFL owners had voted by a margin of 31-1 at the league’s annual meetings in Arizona to indeed allow interference to be reviewed next season on a one-year trial basis.

“It surprised me and gave me a flashback to the good old days in the CFL when everyone thought [pass interference being reviewable] was the greatest thing since color TV,” Burris told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa Wednesday morning. “But then only mere months into the season, people were asking for the head of this rule to be eliminated because time is money and this is only going to extend the games, just like it did with CFL games, to the point where it drove fans crazy.

“Now I expect to see the same thing in NFL once the season kicks off in September.”

Pass interference being made eligible for video review comes on the heels of the much-talked about missed call in last year’s NFC Championship game between the Saints and the Rams that likely cost the New Orleans a chance to represent the conference in Super Bowl LIII.

Despite coaches in the CFL being able to challenge passing-interference calls since 2014, Burris says he doesn’t expect the rule to last past the one-year trial basis that NFL is implementing.

“With this rule, it frustrates you because you expect it to be prompt and to be quick because they’re paying attention and all this technology is being used,” Burris said. “But then it takes time for them to review it. …. And then when they get through reviewing it, the opposite team says ‘Ah, that review didn’t go our way. You’ve got to review it again.’ And it just continues on and on, and it doesn’t just frustrate the players, but to me the fans are going to be the most upset.

“It sounds all good right now. All bells and whistles, flowers and butterflies, but once it gets going, trust me, I think that whole spectrum will change quickly once they see what this does to the game to extending time. It will start to frustrate people.”