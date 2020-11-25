Moreno: Maradona is a 'name that is unforgettable' in the soccer world

Soccer great Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 Wednesday.

TSN.ca takes a look at some of the numbers that made Maradona so special on the soccer pitch.

First, the Argentinian’s stellar statistics at the World Cup:

Maradona participated in four World Cups with Argentina from 1982 to 1994, leading the team to their second World Cup title in 1986, and winning the Golden Ball as tournament MVP that year.

Maradona was the second Argentine to win the Golden Ball after Mario Kempes captured the award in 1978, and he’s one of three winners from the country all-time with Lionel Messi winning the award in 2014.

Maradona won the award after finishing the tournament first in shots (30), shots on target (13), assists (5), and chances created (27). He was tied for first in touches (567) and second in goals (five).

Maradona also scored "The Goal of the Century" as selected by FIFA in 2002 during that tournament, as well as the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal. Both came in the quarterfinal match against England.

Argentina finished in the second group stage (1982), the final (1990), and the Round of 16 (1994) in Maradona’s three other World Cup appearances. He did not finish the tournament in 1994 after a doping suspension.

Maradona ranks first all-time in assists (eight), chances created (66), take ons (188), and fouls drawn (152) in World Cup play since 1966. He’s also tied for third in games played (21) and tied for 14th in goals (eight).

Maradona also appeared in a World Cup as coach of Argentina in 2010, guiding the club to the quarterfinals before getting eliminated by Germany.

Second, Maradona’s incredible club career:

Maradona won nine club trophies, one with Boca Juniors in Argentina, three with Barcelona in Spain, and five with Napoli in Italy, including their first ever Serie A title in 1986-87. Additionally, Maradona helped Napoli win the Coppa Italia in 1986-87 and UEFA Cup in 1988-89.

Maradona’s No. 10 was retired by Napoli after he left the club as their all-time leading scorer with 115 goals. He has since been passed in goals at the club by Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens.

Maradona finished his career with 311 goals in club play, split between Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell’s Old Boys. He netted an additional 34 international goals with Argentina.