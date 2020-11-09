It feels like ages ago, but Tiger Woods is still the defending champion at Augusta.

In one of the greatest redemption stories ever told, Woods held off the field and about 100 other things to win the 2019 Masters and breathe new life into a career many had considered finished years before.

So, in he goes this week as defending champion. The last time he entered a major with that distinction was in 2009 and the sports world looked a lot different back then.

LeBron James, still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time, had just one NBA Finals appearance. Today, he has 10, including four titles with three different teams. Nick Saban had yet to coach in a national championship game with Alabama. He’s now coached in seven. Brett Favre – not Peyton Manning, Drew Brees or Tom Brady – was the NFL’s all-time passing leader and the Miami Dolphins were the reigning AFC East champions.

On the course, Dustin Johnson had just two PGA Tour wins. Now, he has 23. Phil Mickelson was still in the prime of his career at 39 years old. Brooks Koepka had just completed his freshman year at Florida State. Matthew Wolff, currently the No. 14 player in the world, was just 10 years old.

This week will be Tiger’s 87th career major start and his 23rd appearance at the Masters. Woods sits three behind Jack Nicklaus’ all-time major wins record of 18, but a victory this week would bring the two even in Masters wins. Nicklaus last took home the Green Jacket in 1986 when he held off Tom Kite and Greg Norman by one shot.

With another made cut in 2020, Tiger would tie Tom Watson for the third longest streak of made cuts since the Masters first introduced one in 1957. Fred Couples and Gary Player are tied for top spot with 23 made cuts in consecutive starts.

Tiger’s struggles in 2020 give fans plenty of reason to be skeptical about another major any time soon – if ever – but if there’s one place suited for Woods, it’s Augusta. It’s the only major he hasn’t missed the cut at since 2015 and he’s played it head and shoulders above any of the other big four tournaments. Since 2015, Woods is a combined -17 at the Masters compared to a -6 at the PGA Championship, +8 at The Open Championship and a dismal +34 at the always challenging US Open. Tiger has posted five rounds in the 60s at Augusta in the last five years compared to just seven other sub-70 rounds at the other three Majors in that same span.

As for the possibility of him repeating, Woods is one of three players to win back to back Masters (2001, 2002) along with Nicklaus (1965, 1966) and Nick Faldo (1989-1990). After repeating as the PGA Championship winner twice, a win this week would make him the only player ever to repeat as champion multiple times at more than one Major.

Woods as Defending Champion - Majors Year Tournament Finish 2020 Masters ? 2009 US Open T6 2007 PGA Championship Won 2007 The Open Championship T12 2006 The Open Championship Won 2006 Masters T3 2003 US Open T20 2003 Masters T15 2002 Masters Won 2001 PGA Championship T29 2001 The Open Championship T25 2001 US Open T12 2000 PGA Championship Won 1998 Masters T8

One key to Tiger’s chances could be on Par 3s. Woods played them at -4 in last year’s tournament, which was by far his best showing on Par 3s in a single Masters in his career. Two of the three other years he’s played them at or below par were victories.

Regardless who lifts the trophy on Sunday, it’s been a long, long time coming. Originally scheduled for April 9-12, this will be the first Masters to conclude outside of the month of April since 1934. It will also be the first stroke-play major to take place in November since the 1889 Open Championship. This year is also the second longest time period in between Masters tournament as over 1,500 days passed between the 1942 and 1946 Masters due to World War II. It will also be the first year that three men’s majors have been held after Aug. 1.

First-round action gets underway bright and early Thursday morning at 8am et/5am pt with Amen Corner, Holes 15 &16, TSN at the Masters and Featured Groups.