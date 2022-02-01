Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending his magical 22-year NFL career.

The now 44-year-old was selected in the sixth round (199th overall) in the 2000 draft by the New England Patriots. He started his career behind Drew Bledsoe, the team’s No. 1 overall pick in 1993, in a battle for the backup role with Michael Bishop and John Friesz.

Brady won the backup battle and got the opportunity to prove what he could do when Bledsoe went down with an injury during the second week of the 2001 NFL season.

Not only was Brady able to cement himself as the starter for the Patriots, it marked the beginning of one of the greatest careers in NFL history.

Brady finished his career with seven Super Bowl wins – six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. Not only is this a record for NFL players, Brady also more Super Bowls than any franchise.

The victory with the Buccaneers also made him the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in both the AFC and NFL conferences, and the second quarterback to win a championship in his first year with a new team.

His 10 Super Bowl appearances and five Super Bowl MVPs are NFL records. Brady’s only missteps at the big game came in 2008, 2012, and 2018, where he lost to the New York Giants (twice) and Philadelphia Eagles.

The San Mateo, Calif., native’s impact goes beyond championships. He also has the all-time records for passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), games won (243), playoff wins (35), playoff passing yards (13,049), and playoff passing touchdowns (86).

Brady is only one of seven players in the Super Bowl era to hold the all-time passing touchdown and passing yard records at the same time, joining Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Fran Tarkenton, and Johnny Unitas.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Brady is the only player to win an NFL title in three different decades and the only to win multiple championships after turning 40.

Brady has won three regular-season MVPs (2007, 2010, 2017) which ties him for second all-time with Aaron Rodgers, Favre, Jim Brown, and Unitas. He became the oldest player to win an MVP at the age of 40 in 2017.

Manning will maintain his record of five MVPs, but Brady can break the tie for second when the 2021 award is announced later in February.

The impact that Brady has had does not stop in his own sport but transcends into all the big four sports.

Brady is the oldest player, at 43, to win a championship round MVP of any sport during the Buccaneers’ victory in 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Brady became the second player to win an MVP at the age of 40 in 2017, matching Barry Bonds’ National League MVP win in 2004.

The only player with more career championship round MVPs than Brady is NBA legend Michael Jordan with six.

Brady is retiring after having two of the greatest statistical seasons of his career. In his final season he threw for 5,316 passing yards with 43 touchdowns. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only Green Bay Packers legend Cecil Isbell led the league in both categories in his final season prior to Brady.