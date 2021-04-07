MONTREAL — Byron Froese scored the go-ahead goal at 16:47 of the third period, and the Stockton Heat halted their four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win Tuesday over the Laval Rocket in American Hockey League action.

Garret Sparks made 29 saves for Stockton, which entered the game 1-8-1 in its last 10 outings.

Adam Ruzicka and Eetu Tuulola, into an empty net, rounded out the offence for the Heat (10-11-1).

Yannick Veilleux scored the lone goal for the Rocket (17-5-2), who were 11-0-1 in their last 12 contests and on a five-game win streak heading into Tuesday's clash.

Michael McNiven stopped 24-of-26 shots for Laval.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.