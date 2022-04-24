MILWAUKEE — C.J. Suess scored twice and added an assist, leading the Manitoba Moose to a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals in American Hockey League play on Sunday.

David Gustafsson added a goal and a helper, while Leon Gawanke, Evan Polei and Ville Heinola also scored for the Moose (39-23-7).

Manitoba jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the end of the second period before Jimmy Huntington and Cole Schneider put away goals for Milwaukee (38-28-9) just 21 seconds apart in the third.

Evan Cormier stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Moose and Admirals goalie Devin Cooley had 25 saves in the loss.

Manitoba was 1 for 3 on the power play but both Suess and Gustafsson scored short handed.

Milwaukee went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.