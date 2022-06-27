Cabot is growing again. The Canadian-based company, which creates master-planned golf resort communities, has acquired Castle Stuart in the Scottish Highlands and will rename the facility Cabot Highlands. The course has been listed among the top 100 in the world by a variety of course rankings.

As with the other Cabot properties, the newest member of the family will include world-class golf, tremendous service, and real estate opportunities.

“Castle Stuart has been considered a benchmark of exceptional Scottish golf since it first opened 13 years ago. We are honoured to be a steward of the land and carry the original vision for the property forward,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO, and co-founder of Cabot. “Our goal is to create unforgettable memories in magical places, and there are few places in the world more awe-inspiring than the Scottish Highlands.”

The Cabot family now includes Cabot Cape Breton (Links, Cliffs), Cabot St. Lucia and Cabot Revelstoke in B.C., which are both under construction, and Cabot Citrus Farms (formerly World Woods), in Florida.

At Castle Stuart, Cabot plans to build a second course designed by acclaimed golf course architect Tom Doak. The new course will play around Castle Stuart’s 400-year-old castle. The course will incorporate natural contours, meandering through hillsides and expansive open land with several holes along the water. Planning for the course will begin in fall 2022 and construction will begin in 2023 with a planned opening in 2024.

Castle Stuart is located near Inverness and just a short drive from the airport there. It is also within a short drive of renowned courses such as Roya Dornoch, Nairn and Skibo Castle.

Castle Stuart is situated along the shores of the Moray Firth and the course overlooks panoramic vistas and well-known landmarks including Kessock Bridge and Chanonry Lighthouse. It was designed by the late Mark Parsinen and Gil Hanse.

The course features holes framed by the water’s edge on one side and bluffs on the other, with rumpled fairway contours and infinity-edged greens that seem perched on cliffs directly over the sea. The property also features an Art Deco-inspired clubhouse, a practice facility, and a putting green. A new short course is open for preview play and set for its grand opening in the 2023 season.