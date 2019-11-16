CALGARY — Quarterback Adam Sinagra went 19-for-29 for 261 yards and a touchdown as the University of Calgary Dinos advanced to the Vanier Cup with a 30-17 victory over the McMaster University Marauders on Saturday in the U Sports Mitchell Bowl.

On a perfect fall day with dry conditions at McMahon Stadium, the home side scored first on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Sinagra to Jalen Philpot at 5:13 of the first quarter. Calgary didn't trail from there, holding quarter leads of 7-0, 17-10 and 20-10.

Philpot finished as the Dinos' top receiver with seven catches for 130 yards.

McMaster quarterback Andreas Dueck finished 23-for-46 for 297 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Marauders' receiver Tommy Nield had eight catches for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Calgary will play the University of Montreal in the championship game next Saturday in Quebec City. The Carabins advanced with a 38-0 blowout win over Acadia University in the Uteck Bowl, the other semifinal.

The Dinos will be seeking their first Vanier Cup title since 1995. They've lost their last four appearances — the last three losses all coming to Laval (2010, 2013, 2016). Now they'll get a chance to win it all on Laval's home turf.

Leading 20-10, Calgary delivered the knockout punch on a big third-down play from the two at 7:27 of the fourth quarter. Back-up quarterback Josiah Joseph rolled out and found linebacker Grant McDonald in the end zone, who had been brought in to block.

The Dinos added on to their 17-10 lead at 11:03 of the third quarter on a 21-yard field goal from Niko DiFonte, the second of three on the afternoon. It came on Calgary's second possession of the second half in which they took over the ball at their own 21 and marched deep into the McMaster end before the drive stalled at the 13-yard line.

After giving up the early touchdown, McMaster tied the game 7-7 early in the second quarter on a one-yard run by Jordan Lyons.

The Marauders started at the Calgary 28 after a blocked punt by Dan Porter. The Dinos missed opportunities on the drive, both times taking penalties on plays in which McMaster failed to convert a second and long, resulting in an automatic first down.

But Calgary answered right back, surging in front 14-7 at 6:50 of the second quarter on Joseph's one-yard run, capping off a 10-play drive.

With the Marauders looking to pull even once again, the Dinos defence held on a first down from the four-yard line, forcing McMaster to settle for a 10-yard field goal from Adam Preocanin.

Calgary re-established a seven-point cushion when it responded with a field goal of its own, with DiFonte splitting the uprights from 50 yards out at 12:54 of the second.

The lead could have been larger. Late in the second half, Philpot returned a punt 103 yards and into the end zone, but it was negated by a holding penalty.

Notes: Canada West teams are now on a 14-game win streak against Ontario-based school in national semifinals at home. The last time they lost was when Queen's beat Manitoba 29-6 in 1968.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.