TORONTO — Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf has been named the Canadian Hockey League's goaltender of the year.

The goalie for the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips led all CHL netminders in 2019-20 with 1.88 goals-against-average, a .935 save percentage and nine shutouts while compiling a 34-10-2 record.

The 19-year-old from Tustin, Calif., allowed one goal or fewer in 21 of his 46 games this season and compiled a shutout streak of 147 minutes 47 seconds between January 17-22.

The seventh round pick by the Flames in the 2019 NHL draft signed his entry-level contract last month.

Nico Daws of the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm and Ottawa Senators prospect Kevin Mandolese of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Cape Breton Eagles were the other finalists.

It's the third time in five years a Silvertips goalie has won the award. Carter Hart won it in 2016 and 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020.