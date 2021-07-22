1h ago
Kraken appear set to trade Pitlick to Flames
The Calgary Flames are expected to be acquiring forward Tyler Pitlick from the Seattle Kraken when the NHL roster freeze ends.
TSN.ca Staff
Pitlick, 29, was acquired by the Kraken from the Arizona Coyotes in Wednesday's expansion draft.
In 38 games with the Coyotes last season, Pitlick had six goals and 11 points. He's signed through next season at a cap hit of $1.75 million.
A second-round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2010, Pitlick has 47 goals and 84 points in 286 career games with the Oilers, Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers and Coyotes.