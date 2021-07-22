The Calgary Flames are expected to be acquiring forward Tyler Pitlick from the Seattle Kraken when the NHL roster freeze ends.

Pitlick, 29, was acquired by the Kraken from the Arizona Coyotes in Wednesday's expansion draft.

One of the moves we will likely see in less than an hour is Tyler Pitlick going from Seattle to the Calgary Flames. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 22, 2021

In 38 games with the Coyotes last season, Pitlick had six goals and 11 points. He's signed through next season at a cap hit of $1.75 million.

A second-round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2010, Pitlick has 47 goals and 84 points in 286 career games with the Oilers, Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers and Coyotes.