The Calgary Stampeders are placing quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on the six-game injured list with a broken fibula, head coach Dave Dickenson said Tuesday.

Mitchell, 31, incurred the injury during the Week 1 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, but played in the team's 15-9 loss to the BC Lions last Thursday in which he threw four interceptions.

Through two games this season. the two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player has thrown for 542 yards on 44-for-73 passing with a touchdown and five picks.

The break was detected after #Argos game. Bo tried to play through it vs #BCLions. It was initially hoped he would be available for Labor Day games, but that now appears unlikely. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge @TSN_Sports #Stampeders https://t.co/TpMdkac3OU — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 17, 2021

Michael O'Connor, 25, is expected to fill in as the team's starter in Mitchell's absence. He spent the first season of his CFL career with the Argos, taken in the third round of the 2019 CFL Draft. In 2019, he dressed in nine games and saw game action in two.