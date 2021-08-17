21m ago
Stamps to put Mitchell on six-game IL with broken leg
The Calgary Stampeders are placing quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on the six-game injured list with a broken fibula, head coach Dave Dickenson said Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Mitchell, 31, incurred the injury during the Week 1 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, but played in the team's 15-9 loss to the BC Lions last Thursday in which he threw four interceptions.
Through two games this season. the two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player has thrown for 542 yards on 44-for-73 passing with a touchdown and five picks.
Michael O'Connor, 25, is expected to fill in as the team's starter in Mitchell's absence. He spent the first season of his CFL career with the Argos, taken in the third round of the 2019 CFL Draft. In 2019, he dressed in nine games and saw game action in two.