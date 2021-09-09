Bo Levi Mitchell took starting reps for the Calgary Stampeders during Thursday's practice, Postmedia's Danny Austin reports.

Mitchell has been out since Week 2 due to a broken fibula, which he first sustained in Week 1 against the Toronto Argonauts. Through two games this season, the two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player has thrown for 542 yards on 44-for-73 passing with a touchdown and five interceptions.

The Stampeders have gone 1-2 since Mitchell's injury with Jake Maier serving as the team's starter. Maier has thrown for 939 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Calgary (1-4) will head to Edmonton on Saturday looking to avenge their 32-20 loss to the Elks on Labour Day. 