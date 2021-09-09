Dickenson: If Mitchell says he's good to go after practice this week, he'll play vs. Elks

Bo Levi Mitchell took starting reps for the Calgary Stampeders during Thursday's practice, Postmedia's Danny Austin reports.

Mitchell has been out since Week 2 due to a broken fibula, which he first sustained in Week 1 against the Toronto Argonauts. Through two games this season, the two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player has thrown for 542 yards on 44-for-73 passing with a touchdown and five interceptions.

Bo Levi Mitchell taking starter's reps at practice today (at least early in practice) — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) September 9, 2021

The Stampeders have gone 1-2 since Mitchell's injury with Jake Maier serving as the team's starter. Maier has thrown for 939 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Calgary (1-4) will head to Edmonton on Saturday looking to avenge their 32-20 loss to the Elks on Labour Day.