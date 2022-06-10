37m ago
Stampeders QB Mitchell expected back for Week 2
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is expected to be ready for Week 2's matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to head coach Dave Dickenson.
TSN.ca Staff
Mitchell, 32, left Thursday's season-opening victory over the Montreal Alouettes after rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter.
The 6-foot-2 quarterback finished the game with 199 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Quarterback Jake Maier came into the game in relief of Mitchell and threw for 57 yards with four completions.
Mitchell missed seven games in 2019 and three games in 2021.