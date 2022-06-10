Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is expected to be ready for Week 2's matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to head coach Dave Dickenson.

Dickenson says that Bo Levi Mitchell basically rolled his ankle. Is getting some treatment today but says he should be good to go for next week — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) June 10, 2022

Mitchell, 32, left Thursday's season-opening victory over the Montreal Alouettes after rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback finished the game with 199 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Quarterback Jake Maier came into the game in relief of Mitchell and threw for 57 yards with four completions.

Mitchell missed seven games in 2019 and three games in 2021.