Despite four INTs, 0 TDs, Sanchez liked the way Davis played in Calgary

Calgary Stampeders cornerback Tre Roberson had a breakout performance in Week 1, matching his interceptions total from all of last season with three.

If the sophomore defensive back is on his way to a big season, CFL on TSN analyst Davis Sanchez said it won’t be a surprise to Stampeders defensive backs coach Josh Bell.

“He said watch 31 this year,” Sanchez said, referring to Roberson’s jersey number with the Stampeders. “(Week 1) wasn’t a surprise to their defensive backs coach after what he saw in training camp, with Roberson coming into his sophomore year.”

Prior to his time in the CFL, Roberson was a quarterback in the NCAA with Indiana and then Illinois State. He switched to defensive back after college and spent a year playing the position on the Minnesota Vikings practice roster.

“He has great route recognition for a guy new to the (position),” Sanchez continued. “This guy is athletic, he’s fast, he’s tall. I spoke to (Stampeders head coach) Dave Dickenson, and he talked about the fact that Tre being a quarterback and being new to the defensive side of the ball actually helps him in his route recognitions, the way he sees the field, coverages.”

Sanchez added that Roberson, who finished with 54 tackles in 16 games last season, is becoming a well-rounded player at his position.

“(Dickenson) talked about his willingness to hit which you wouldn’t expect also from a quarterback. But Tre does all those things.

“He’s going to be a standup corner this year, they actually feel like at some point Roberson might be a guy who can travel around and lock down the other team’s top receivers. Not right now, he’s got work to do, but at some point, he could be that guy.”