Arbuckle is always prepared for any opportunity he gets

The Calgary Stampeders did not offer an update on quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's injury after the team's 36-32 comeback win over the BC Lions Saturday.

Mitchell appeared to suffer an injury to his throwing arm and was replaced by Nick Arbuckle in the fourth quarter of the team's win Saturday. Mitchell appeared to be in serious discomfort late in the fourth quarter and could not throw the ball without pain.

TSN's Jermain Franklin reported Mitchell was not tended to on the sideline but used his left arm to congratulate teammates after the win.

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said after the game the injury looks like it was to Mitchell's shoulder but he didn't want to speculate any further.

Mitchell was 23 for 34 for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception when he left the game.