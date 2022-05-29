The Calgary Stampeders have released six players following their Week 1 preseason win over the BC Lions, the team announced Sunday evening.

A few transactions today.



In compliance with the CFL’s roster deadline, the Stamps have released 6 players.@sentinelstorage | #FullOnStamps — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 29, 2022

Among the players released was former Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert.

The 28-year-old hailing from Chicago, IL., played three seasons in Saskatchewan (2018-19, 2021), appearing in 24 games. The former Ball State Cardinal appeared in four of those games during the 2021 season, where he recorded 14 receptions for 151 yards.

Americans Javien Hamilton, Natrell Jamerson, Tray Matthews, Canadian Alain Pae and global receiver Andrés Salgado were also released.

American DB Javein Elliot was also place on the six-game injured list.