The Calgary Stampeders have released linebacker Wynton McManis after he opted out of his contract, the team announced on Monday.

McManis appeared in 15 games last season for the Stampeders and collected 86 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles and two sacks.

The 25-year-old spent three seasons with the Stampeders after joining the team in 2017.

McManis signed with the San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted in 2016 and appeared in two games for them before being waived.