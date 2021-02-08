Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Brad Erdos announced his retirement from the CFL on Monday after playing six seasons.

The 30-year-old Erdos, who hails from Coaldale, Alb., appeared in 61 regular-season games with the Stampeders and helped the team win two Grey Cup Championships.

"It has been a great ride, but it has come to end," Erdos said in a press release. "After six seasons of football in Calgary, I am proud to retire a Stampeder. First off, I have to thank my wife for all of her support. I have been through numerous injuries, surgeries and rehabs during my career, and she has been right there helping me while raising our two boys.

"I’m lucky to have been a part of this organization and play with some great teammates. It has been a privilege playing alongside them. The fellow members of the o-line I’ve suited up with have been amazing players and friends. It made it easy to come to work every day."

Erdos was selected in the fourth round by the Stampeders in 2012 out of The Simon Fraser University and he joined the club in 2014.

"Brad was an extremely versatile player who could play any position on the offensive line," Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said. "Starting in 2016, Brad was a stalwart at right guard. He was a battler and we could depend on great effort and play from Brad, game in and game out.

"Brad was an important part of our success including our Grey Cup championship in 2018 and I thank him for all he has done for this organization. I wish him, his wife Amanda and their sons Carson and Connor all the best in the future."