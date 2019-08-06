Mitchell says his arm 'felt great' at practice, hopes to play Thursday vs. Bombers

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell made short, intermediate and long-distance throws in his first full practice on Tuesday and said he hopes to make his return to the lineup on Thursday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"It felt great," he told reporters after practice. "I didn't really want to take the helmet off...overall, I felt pretty good.

"That's Dave (Dickenson's) decision. Dave and Huf (GM John Hufnagel) - let those guys decide."

Nick Arbuckle led Calgary's first-team offence on Tuesday.

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said on Monday that Mitchell had not yet been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "Confidence, timing and rhythm, that's what we're looking for," he explained to reporters on Tuesday.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 hasn't played since injuring the pectoral muscle in his throwing arm in Week 3. He was placed on Calgary's six-game injured list in early July.

In his absence, Nick Arbuckle has been suiting up under centre. Calgary enters Week 9 at 5-2, tied with the Bombers for first in the West Division.