Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson confirmed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell received a cortisone shot to his injured shoulder/pectoral area in California Tuesday.

The Stampeders said the shot, which was administered in Los Angeles by renowned physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, was part of Mitchell's recovery plan and he remains on schedule in the healing process.

The Stamps placed Mitchell on the six-game injured list after he left a game against the BC Lions in late June. Mitchell's injury is week-to-week.

Backup Nick Arbuckle has filled in for Mitchell and after leading the Stamps to a comeback win over the Lions after Mitchell left the game, has led the team to a 2-1 record.

Mitchell has thrown for 527 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions this season.