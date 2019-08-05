2h ago
Stamps' Mitchell not ruled out for Week 9
TSN.ca Staff
Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson has not ruled out quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for Thursday's matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
However, TSN's Jermain Franklin believes it's a "long shot" Mitchell makes his return. Mitchell did not throw on Monday but may get a few reps on Tuesday, reports Franklin.
The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 hasn't played since injuring the pectoral muscle in his throwing arm in late June. He was placed on Calgary's six-game injured list the following week.
In his absence, Nick Arbuckle has been suiting up under centre. Calgary enters Week 9 at 5-2, tied with the Bombers for first in the West Division.