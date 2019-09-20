Carey gives Stamps two-score lead at end of opening quarter

Calgary Stampeders running back Ka'Deem Carey left his team's game against the Toronto Argonauts Friday with an undisclosed injury.

Carey was injured in the first half before his return was officially ruled out in the third quarter.

The 26-year-old had two carries for nine yards and an 11-yard touchdown reception before his injury.

More details to follow.