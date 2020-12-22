The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Josh Huff.

A member of the Stampeders until opting out of his contract on Aug. 31, Huff would have been eligible for free agency on Feb. 9. Calgary retained and exercised the right to sign him to a new contract prior to the start of the free-agency period.

Huff had 37 catches for 491 yards and one touchdown in 10 games for Calgary last season.

A third-round pick of Philadelphia in the 2014 NFL draft, Hugg played 34 games with the Eagles and three games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.