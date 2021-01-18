The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian defensive back and starting safety Royce Metchie on Monday.

Metchie started 17 games at safety for the Stampeders in 2019, his second season with the club. He recorded 48 tackles and three interceptions.

"Royce was very impressive in his first season as a starter at safety and I look forward to watching him continue to develop,” Stampeders GM John Hufnagel said. “He has the ability and intelligence to be an all-star."

Metchie was selected by the Stampeders in the third round in the 2018 CFL Draft and played seven games his rookie season.

"It’s great to be back in Calgary,” Metchie said. “After all, they gave me the opportunity I needed. I’m excited to be back and excited for the upcoming season."

Metchie is the older brother of Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver John Metchie.