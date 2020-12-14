The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed defensive back Richard Leonard, the team announced on Monday.

Leonard originally signed with the Stampeders on February 11, he spent the previous three seasons as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“I’ve been patiently waiting to help paint the City of Calgary,” Leonard said in a release. “Now the time has come to officially put a Stamp on it.”

The 29-year-old played all 18 regular season games in 2019 for the Ticats and contributed 55 tackles and four interceptions. He returned one interception for a touchdown.

He also appeared in both the East Final and the Grey Cup

“With his experience and all-star resume, Richard was a key addition for us in February and we’re pleased that he has decided to remain in Calgary,” Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel said in a release. “I look forward to finally seeing him make his Stamps debut when we return to the field in 2021.”

Leonard was named an East Division all-star in 2017 and 2019.