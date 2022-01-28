The Calgary Stampeders announced the re-signing of National linebacker and special teams player Fraser Sopik on Friday.

A native of Toronto, the 24-year-old Sopik appeared in all 14 games for the team last season and record 13 special teams tackles.

“Fraser has developed into one of the key members of our special teams and he’s also made contributions as a situational player on defence,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement. “We’re pleased to have him back and look forward to his continued development.”

Taken in the fourth round of the 2019 CFL Draft out of Western, Sopik has appeared in 32 regular-season games for the team.

“I’ve enjoyed my time and development as a player in Calgary since 2019,” Sopik said in a statement. “This coaching staff and organization is special, and I look forward to contributing in any way I can to a Grey Cup run this upcoming year.”

For his career, Sopik has recorded 23 special teams tackles, 17 defensive stops, a pair of sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.