The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed wide receiver Kamar Jorden, the team announced on Friday.

Jorden missed the entire 2019 regular season rehabbing from a knee injury, but played in the Western semifinal, making two catches for 15 yards.

“Kamar had established himself as one of the league’s top receivers prior to his injury and he has worked extremely hard to get back on the field,” Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel said in a release. “I’m confident he will return to his previous level of play in 2021.”

The 31-year-old appeared in 10 games during the 2018 season and caught 55 passes for 944 yards and six touchdowns, before suffering the season ending injury that would cost him most of the next year.

“Calgary has truly become my second home since I first came up to the CFL in 2013,” Jorden said in a release. “Everything I’ve learned and experienced as a player in this league has been with the Stampeders. I feel blessed to be able to continue building on that here with my guys in this locker room, as well as being able to continue representing the Calgary football community.”

Jorden has played in 32 career regular-season games for the Stampeders and has amassed 152 catches for 2,254 yards and 15 touchdowns.